Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to Include Reversible Kassandra Cover

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will come with a reversible cover, allowing you to put either of the main characters, Kassandra and Alexios, on the front cover of the game’s physical edition.

As revealed during a Reddit AMA, Creative Director Jonathan Dumont revealed that, despite you having to pick between the protagonists when it comes to the main game, you’ll be able to flip them to your heart’s content when it comes to the case’s artwork, which is pretty neat.

Some of the other tidbits that were teased out of Dumont include the fact that there will be no cats in-game (boo), the ability to expand on more of the future parts of the game, should you wish, will be included. There’s also the teensy-tiny that Kassandra will be canon in the official novel tie-in. Interesting.

While Dumont was hoping to have the Alexios and Kassandra reversible cover ready to show off today, it apparently needs some more ‘fine tuning.’ Here’s hoping we can take a peek at it soon, though it should be available on all editions of the game.

All in all, a few mixed messages from Ubisoft. It’s nice that we’re getting a varied cover but, with Kassandra seemingly being the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey poster child, as it were, it wouldn’t have hurt to have gone all-in on the female lead.