Friday the 13th DLC Officially Canned, Devs Confirm

After two years of legal battles with Victor Miller – the screenwriter for the entirety of the Friday the 13th franchise, including the Jason entires – and losing all future content for Friday the 13th: The Game, developers Gun Media have confirmed today that the asymmetrical-multiplayer horror game will get no new content in the future at all, including things like “a new tree or rock.”

In a blog post published on the official Friday the 13th forum page, a staff member said there’s no new content in the future because “development on games can’t just pause indefinitely and pick back up again.” The post in its entirety can be found below.

Hey Campers, Sorry for the silence as of recent. It’s been a tough couple weeks, as I’m sure you’re aware. But I wanted to address a few questions that I’ve had sent to me personally, as well as questions we’ve received through the official F13 channels. These questions vary but all have a similar tone/request. “Is there a chance of any content being added to the game if a ruling on the dispute occurs in the near future?” The answer is no. Development on games can’t just pause indefinitely and pick back up again; it doesn’t work that way. Especially when you have no idea when that future date will occur. We can’t keep building content that may never see the light of day. That’s bad business. I’ve also had questions about adding “non-F13” related content to the game. “Can’t you make a new level or a new counselor that has nothing to do with the films?” We can’t do that either. We can’t add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock. We can only focus on console dedicated servers, bug fixes, and maintenance. I know this isn’t the news you wanted to hear and I wish the situation were different. But it’s the painful truth. I appreciate your passion and look forward to seeing everyone around camp.

It’s disappointing to read, especially considering how committed Gun Media was to improving and building upon the experiencing it created. There are 12 movies in the franchise to date – plus books, comic books, documentaries, and tv shows – so there was plenty of references to other counselors, versions of Jason (and Mrs. Voorhees), and hilariously gory kills that could’ve been used as inspiration. It seems Gun Media’s Jason won’t kill again.