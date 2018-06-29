Classic Shoot-em-up Ikaruga PS4 Port Available Now

Remakes and remasters are a recurring theme of this console generation. From 2014’s The Last of Us Remastered – which literally has the word “remaster” in its name – to 2016’s Ratchet & Clank remake, the eighth generation of hardware has seen far more upscaled ports than any other generation of systems. A look at the Nintendo Switch, which launched with approximately five ports, is a strong indication of what this generation of gaming hardware is kind of predicated on. We don’t always get classic remasters, but they are big deals when they happen. Such is the case when we reported on publisher Nicalis confirming that classic shoot ’em up Ikaruga would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Well, with the PlayStation Store updating to reveal new releases this morning, the shmup is available now for both systems for $9.99 USD. Getting the chance to play one of the genre’s best – and a spiritual successor to 1998’s Radiant Silvergun, developed by Treasure for Japanese arcades before being ported to the Sega Saturn – is something to take advantage of.

Ikaruga was released in Japanese arcades in December 2001. The story follows Shinra, a rebel pilot who battles an enemy nation using a specially designed fighter called the Ikaruga, which can flip between black and white polarity fields. The polarity mechanic is a key feature of the game and serves as the foundation for stages and enemy design: All enemies and bullets in the game are either black or white, with bullets of the same color as the player being absorbed. Though initial reception was mixed, Ikaruga gained a cult following as the years went on, with IGN voting in the third greatest 2D shooter of all time.

Ikaruga is available now for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Store]