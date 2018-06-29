FIFA 19 Will Disclose Pack Odds in Ultimate Team

Ever since Star Wars Battlefront II launched to criticism due to its loot box system, gamers and media around the world have been discussing microtransactions in gaming and how to best go about including them. While the system will never be outright shut down (with EA even saying earlier today that they believe the model to be sustainable), certain companies have begun to shift away from them, with Electronic Arts even making it a point to mention that Battlefield V will have no loot boxes when they announced the game.

Now, the company has once again come out to confirm that in the upcoming FIFA 19, EA will be including pack odds disclosures in the game. For those who don’t know, the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA – its most popular mode by far – allows players to buy packs that may or may not contain certain players. As it stands, EA only lists a vague description of what may be inside, but that looks like it’s changing now.

“For Ultimate Team, when you buy a pack you know what you are getting. You are getting a certain number of assets that are guaranteed – and we’re going to start to do pack odds disclosures that’ll show you the odds of what you might get.” said EA Sports vice president and COO Daryl Holt to Eurogamer. ”That’ll be in our product year 19 titles. So, at least that aspect of understanding what the chances are of getting X, Y and Z card.”

Holt didn’t go into detail on exactly what type of odds FIFA 19 will disclose, but the fact that they’re doing so is a huge step forward in the kind of transparency that players have been clamoring for. For players who are willing to spend real world money on these packs, disclosing the odds of what they can get will go a long way to building back some trust with their players.

Holt did not disclose whether or not pack odds would be implemented into any other Ultimate Team mode, such as the one that’s in Madden NFL 19. In the meantime, let us know how you feel about this decision below. Do the recent measures that EA have taken regarding loot boxes and microtransactions improve your view of them?

[Source: Eurogamer]