Watch the First Look at Spyro 2 From the Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy already looks damn purdy, we knew that already, but what we haven’t seen is a glimpse of Spyro 2 from the collection. Well, get ready for a nostalgia overdose, because Toys for Bob, the developers of the remaster, are giving us in bucket-loads.

As you can see above, the Idol Springs level is the setting for the first taste of Spyro 2. It, simply put, is beautiful. The grass flicks across Spyro’s tail in a way that just wasn’t possible two decades ago; reflections shine off the lakeside surface, and color pops at every turn and dragon-fuelled charge. It’s how your mind’s eye remembers it as a child: vivid, vivacious, and utterly teeming with life.

It’s not perfect, though. Not being content with leaving things how it was, Toys for Bob are tweaking the Spyro Reignited Trilogy in some pretty strange ways. The text boxes look iffy, with a lot of the character also taken out of the HUD and the UI during the overhaul process. They may be small niggles but they’re niggles nonetheless.

What do you make of it? I’m still a little sceptical on a few things but, overall, it’s looking about as good as Spyro 2 will ever get, and it’s a little wonder that it’s one of our most-anticipated Q3 2018 releases. I can’t wait for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy to burn a hole in my wallet.