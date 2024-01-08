New Spyro Game Seemingly Teased in Official Tweet

A tweet by the official Twitter account for Spyro the Dragon series has given birth to speculations that a new game is in the works. The tweet in question specifically mentions “2024,” with fans hoping for a release late this year.

Will the next Spyro game land on the PS5?

Rumors of a new Spyro game have been making rounds for at least a year. Current developer Toys for Bob published a similar tweet exactly a year ago, hinting that something is in the works. The latest tease can be seen below.

A lot has changed since the last Spyro release — Spyro Reignited Trilogy — in 2018. The IP along with its pubisher Activision was snapped up by Microsoft in a historic merger that’s still under investigation and facing opposition from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and rival Sony. Regardless, Spyro is now a Microsoft property despite its history on the PlayStation platforms, and as a result, the next game could be an Xbox exclusive if that’s what Microsoft wants.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said that he’s keen to revisit fan-favorite franchises, with players hoping for several revivals including Spyro, Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk, and Skylanders. Whether they’ll land on the PS5 or not is anybody’s guess.