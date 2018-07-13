GuardianCon Raises Nearly $3 Million for Charity in Week Long Live Stream

What began as a gathering of Destiny fans, headed up by leaders in the Destiny community, GuardianCon has quickly grown in the three years since it debuted. The Florida event has grown to include games like Warframe, Fortnite, and other sponsors, partners, and beloved games, but it’s always held to one core ideal that launched with it in 2016. Raising money for charity has been a central focus of the event, along with celebrating games that people love.

Though the actual event started today and runs through tomorrow, July 14, it was the week long live stream leading up to the event that allowed everyone to get involved in raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2016 and 2017 combined, the event raised $2 million for St. Jude. This year alone, the live stream managed to pull in $2.7 million, with donations continuing to pour in.

$2.7M!!!! Congrats GuardianCon Community! WE DID IT! No, YOU GUYS DID IT! Thank you to everyone who donated! Let’s keep going! — GuardianCon 2018 (@GuardianCon) July 12, 2018

The live stream schedule saw popular Destiny content creators and other big name streamers tagging in one after the other in four hour blocks, 24 hours a day, for seven days straight. The stream wasn’t just limited to Destiny content, and popular Fortnite streamer Ninja capped off the stream at the end. While Ninja himself managed to raise over $300,000, Dr. Lupo set a record during the marathon, raising $350,000 during his four-hour block on Wednesday evening. One anonymous donor gave $100,000, easily the highest single donation during the event.

Ben Bowman, known online as Professor Broman, is one of the central people with GuardianCon. He says that this year was all about starting conversations around the kind of good that gaming can do in the world. If you want to get a glimpse into this world, GuardianCon is streaming all weekend on Twitch. Be sure to check out the streams and donate if you are feeling so kind.

Bungie is at the event and has Gambit playable on the show floor. Gambit is the new PvE/PvP hybrid mode coming with Destiny 2: Forsaken, and when we got our hands on it at E3, we saw a game changer for the future of Destiny 2. Of course, that’s just one of the many upcoming changes that we’ll see both in next week’s update and in September’s Forsaken release, so stay tuned for additional Destiny 2 info over the next two months.

