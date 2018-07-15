PSA: Free-to-Play MMO TERA’s Summer Event Kicks Off on Consoles Soon

Bluehole Studio has announced that TERA‘s “Summer Festival” will kick off on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, July 17, at 09:00 am PDT.

Players will be able to partake in special quests and complete mini games to unlock rewards including enchanting materials, max-level gear, and new summer accessories. Most of the content is open to players of all levels, with some reserved for players who are level 48 and above.

The Summer Festival is detailed as follows:

TERA’s Summer Festival will be located at two in-game locations: the coast of Castanica for Beach Party activities and Balder’s Refuge for Festival of the Sun quests. Characters level 48 and higher can participate in these quests to assist the priests of the Consos Clan with the annual summer cleaning to clear out vermin through the temple’s rooms and courtyards. Clear out all the mess and earn ingredients to treat yourself with sweet iced desserts! Each completed event will award TERA players with Medallions that can be redeemed for various summer accessories, enchanting materials, or even max-level Slaughter gear! Daily quests will be randomized and players are encouraged to log into TERA every day to see all the quests during the Summer Festival. TERA players can also unwind with some unique mini-games at the Beach Party in Castanica: Splash Cannon: Shoot water at demons out in the surf for points, but be cautious going for the blue sea monster as they cost points, while the red sea monsters that earn parts.

Watermelon: Blindfolded characters take turns smashing and slicing watermelons while avoiding the barrels that waste time and offer no points.

Sandcastles: Collect beach sand and build as many sandcastles as possible – build enough to receive magic items allowing players to build sandcastles anywhere.

The event ends on August 7 at 09:00 am PDT.