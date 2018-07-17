Redeemer: Enhanced Edition Game Stomping out Consoles in August

Redeemer originally launched on PC via Steam in August 2017 and has seen some fair amount of success. Though it currently has a 64 on Metacritic, the top-down brawler is finally making its way to consoles in the form of an enhanced edition. Redeemer: Enhanced Edition was announced by BUKA Entertainment and Sobaka Studio and will be kicking teeth in sometime this August.

According to a press release sent out by BUKA Entertainment and Sobaka Studio, “Redeemer: Enhanced Edition is an intense modern take on the brawler genre where you will punch, hack, and blast your way through enemies using fists, hammers, fire arms, and the environment itself.” The enhanced edition package of Redeemer will feature a new class selection system, local co-op, improved balance for some levels, and more. Check below for the full list of features included in Redeemer: Enhanced Edition:

Intense Top Down Action: Take out enemies in every way possible!

Brutal Hand-to-Hand Combat: Collection of brutal fighting moves, combos, charge and jump attacks.

Character class selection: Choose whether Vasily is a monk or a soldier, depending on your preferred combat style.

Unique Kill System: Use your surroundings to stealthy eliminate your enemies.

Parry System: Block the hits and learn enemy movements and attack patterns to create a ballet of death for them.

Disarm-or-Dismember System: Disarm your foes and use their limbs as melee weapons.

Story Driven Single-Player: Discover Vasily’s haunted past and experience a narrative journey of betrayal and redemption.

Arena Mode: Practice and test your fighting skills by battling countless enemies in a horde-like arena mode.

Cooperative game mode for two players. Walk through the game alongside your friend and may your gamepads be the ultimate weapons of retribution!

Though it’s currently available on PC, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in August 2018.