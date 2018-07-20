Fans Can Play RIDE 3 at the 2018 World Ducati Week

Milestone’s RIDE 3 is coming out this year, and the marketing tour for a game presented as a prestige racing title needs to be just as impressive as the game’s creative processes. To that end, Milestone has released a new trailer for RIDE 3, this time focusing on Italian motorcycle company Ducati.

The partnership is a big part of the RIDE 3 presentation, and the Ducati Panigale V4 is the game’s cover star. In addition to the cover bike, Milestone has also stated, “visitors will be able to choose among the most iconic Ducati bikes and feel the adrenaline of a real race on GP and country tracks.” The trailer shows off the title bike and a few others, along with some looks at the tracks and environmental detail on display in the game’s field research-fueled visuals. It also boasts seven bike categories, 230 different bikes overall and 30 international tracks in RIDE 3.

In addition to the stuff in the trailer, Milestone has also announced the company and game will have a presence at the 2018 World Ducati Week event in Italy, which starts today. Attendees will be able to visit Milestone at the International Village, and get a chance to play RIDE 3 using Ducati motorcycles.

RIDE 3 is set to release on November 8, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.