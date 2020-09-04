Milestone is already set to bring its 2-wheel racer Ride 4 to the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on October 8th. But the studio intends to tune things up come early next year. On January 21, 2021, Ride 4 will race on the PlayStation 5. Thanks to the power of next-gen hardware, the enhanced version of Milestone’s upcoming racer will boast plenty of bells and whistles that will not appear on the current-gen iteration.

Get a tease of what to expect from Ride 4’s PlayStation 5 version in the next-gen trailer featured below:

In a PlayStation Blog post, Milestone Producer Luigi Crocetta outlined exactly what players can expect once Ride 4 hits next-gen. For a much smoother riding experience, Ride 4 on PS5 will boast 60 FPS in a resolution that can reach 4K. As such, this version of the title should feature a level of detail on bikes and environments that is unlike anything else the series has had on offer in previous installments. The competitive aspect of Ride is receiving quite the tune-up, too. All races, whether offline or online, will allow up to 20 players to compete in an event at once.

Of course, PlayStation 5’s highly touted SSD had to receive mention, as well. The SSD will greatly reduce load times in Ride 4, according to Crocetta. While this means races will boot up at a quicker pace, PS5’s SSD also “enable[s] faster streaming of textures.”

The all-new DualSense controller should play a major part in the experience in its own right. Haptic feedback means players will be able to feel their bike’s vibrations through the controller. Moreover, Milestone is embedding unique feelings of resistance for the gas and brakes levers, guaranteeing a true-to-life sensation.

Ride 4 speeds onto the PS4 on October 8th of this year. Its next-gen counterpart hits PS5 on January 21, 2021. The PlayStation Blog post makes no mention of a free upgrade to the PS5 version if you purchase the PS4 version, however, so for now, expect the next-gen iteration of the game to be a separate purchase.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]