Netflix’s Castlevania Season 2 Gets Official Trailer

Netlfix has released an official trailer for the upcoming second season of Castlevania. The action-packed video is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

“We did not set the bar at ‘good enough,'” wrote executive producer Adi Shankar on Facebook. “We’re here to create the greatest video game adaptation of all time. Who’s with us? P.S. if this receives enough comments, I’ll tell you guys if Grant is in it.”

Written by Warren Ellis and Directed by Sam Deats, Castlevania Season 2 will come with eight episodes on October 26. A synopsis is as follows:

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic video game series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Castlevania has been renewed for a third season as well, according to Belmont voice actor Richard Armitage.

What do our readers think of the trailer?