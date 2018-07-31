Neon Runner Razed Races onto the PS4 in October

Traveling at the speed of light might be impossible, but what’s impossible in the real world is always possible in a virtual one. At least, that’s what a majority of us here believe. Maybe that’s what developer Warpfish Games believes as well, as the studio has announced that its upcoming neon-infused runner Razed game will approach the PlayStation 4 on October 15, 2018.

According to a press release sent out by Warpfish Games and publisher PQube, Razed game is “focused on speed, with the player charged with making it to the finish line in the quickest time possible, dancing and darting across dynamic levels littered with obstacles designed to take you down.” It would seem that Razed, in short, wants you to go fast or die trying. Think of it as Sonic, but instead of a sassy blue hedgehog battling against Doctor Eggman, you’ll play as a strange-looking polygonal figure, who kind of looks like a low-res character from Thatgamecompany’s Journey, battling against the clock. But it seems Razed game isn’t as simple as that.

Amaria Larchet, PQube’s product manager, said,

I can truly say, once you see Razed in full flow, you can’t keep your eyes off it. It’s the kind of game we can imagine people watching someone play over their shoulder thinking ‘Well, that looks straightforward enough,’ before taking it on for themselves and finding out things aren’t quite so easy. It really is a head turner.

Take a look at Razed.

Check below for Razed‘s key features:

Non-Stop Escalation – Sprint through 60 dynamic levels spread across six unique worlds, each with a distinct visual style, unlockable abilities and pulse-pounding boss battles.

– Sprint through 60 dynamic levels spread across six unique worlds, each with a distinct visual style, unlockable abilities and pulse-pounding boss battles. Chart Your Own Course – Veer off the beaten path and carve your own way through levels to achieve seemingly impossible times and unlock the S ranks.

– Veer off the beaten path and carve your own way through levels to achieve seemingly impossible times and unlock the S ranks. On line Leaderboards and Ghost Data – Challenge the world via online leaderboards, and race against friends’ ghosts in a game of asynchronous one-upmanship.

– Challenge the world via online leaderboards, and race against friends’ ghosts in a game of asynchronous one-upmanship. Fuss-Free Speedrunning – Nobody wants to wait around while striving for perfection. Falling short of your target time? Simply jab the restart button to return to the start of the level without any loading times.

– Nobody wants to wait around while striving for perfection. Falling short of your target time? Simply jab the restart button to return to the start of the level without any loading times. Secret Challenge Levels – Employ all your different skills and abilities to find Razed‘s toughest maps and tackle them head-on.

Razed will be available for the PC and Xbox One on September 14, 2018, then come to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 15, 2018.

