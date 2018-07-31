Voice Actor Reveals Shenmue I & II Story Details

As we know, the remastered versions of Shenmue I & II are on the way and are slated to hit stores at the end of August 2018. In preparation for the collection’s launch, Corey Marshall, Ryo Hazuki’s voice actor, talked about more about the game’s setting and story in the first of a series of cool videos. Marshall slowly talks us through the investigation of the murder of Iwao Hazuki, Ryo’s dad, and Ryo’s quest for vengeance.

This is the first of a really cool “Shenmue 101″ series of videos that broaches various topics from Shenmue I & II, including Lan Di, the Dragon Mirror, and other additional characters and events that are essential to the plot. Check out the video below:

We also would like to draw your attention to a recently organized Shenmue I & II promotion, in which Sega took YouTuber Adam Koralik and comedian Imran Yusuf to the real-life locations seen in the classic video game series.

The remastered collection of Shenmue I & II is available for preorder. You can grab it via PSN, Steam, and Xbox Marketplace, with a 10% discount available ahead of launch. The title will be available on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One starting August 21, 2018.

More videos and info on Shenmue I & II are bound to soon, so keep your eyes peeled.