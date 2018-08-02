Terry Bogard From Fatal Fury Joins the Female-Only SNK Heroines Character Roster

NIS America continues to reveal more about its upcoming fighting game, SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy. We’ve recently learned more about the gameplay and the game’s exciting story. Of course, with each passing month, NIS America unveils more of the game’s all-female character roster. The devs invite players to prepare for battle, because this time around, the SNK HEROINES are joined by fighting legend Terry Bogard of Fatal Fury fame.

Incidentally, Terry will be joining characters like Mai Shiranui, Yuri Sakazaki, Kula Diamond, Leona Heidern (also from Fatal Fury and King of Fighters) and others.

Check out the official trailer:

But now, everyone wants to know: who is Terry Bogard? Well, he is not a stranger in the fighting world:

Who’s Terry B ogard?

Terry Bogard has been the face of SNK fighting games since his original debut in Fatal Fury (1991). Appearing in a number of titles since his introduction, as well as several animated and live-action adaptations, Terry’s signature long blonde hair and cap are an instant icon in video game history. This tough-talking son of Southtown, and adoptive father to the GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES hero Rock, returns since his last appearance in KING OF FIGHTERS XIV as part of the Fatal Fury Team. Now, Terry faces his greatest challenge yet in the mysterious realm of SNK HEROINES!

Okay, am I the only one who is confused here? Apparently not. It seems like there’s a mystery afoot. The announcement is kind of surprising since Terry Bogard always appeared as a male in fighting games (up to this point anyway). Meanwhile, the SNK official website does offer a bit of an explanation on this. Mainly that Terry’s appearance in SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy and him being “stuck in the body of a woman” — is actually the “result of some prank(?) by someone else.” Make of it what you will, people.

We will know more soon enough. SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy is slated to land on September 7, 2018.