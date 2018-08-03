Bee Simulator Announced, and it’s Exactly What it Sounds Like

Truck Simulator. Goat Simulator. And now, Bee Simulator. Developer Varsav Games Studio has just announced the high-flying simulation game, set to release on PS4 at a later date.

Set in a Central Park-inspired world, you’re put in the eyes of a bee just starting off the day. As a member of the hive, your daily duties are invaluably integral to your colony’s survival. Better start collecting your pollen now!

As a bee going about you’ll daily activities such as taking part in races, familiarizing yourself with the park’s inhabitants, and engaging in waggle dances. However, you’ll soon start to notice something is amiss in the park. There are some who want to cut down the very tree holding your hive! It’s up to you to save your colony!

However, if you don’t feel the desire to engage in the journey to save your home, there’s also an exploration mode. This is a free-roaming mode that allows you to wander the Central Park-esque area you call your domain. Per the game’s announcement, Bee Simulator will include:

• A unique chance to see the macro scale world from the micro perspective of a honeybee;

• A realistic representation of a place inspired by Central Park;

• Three diverse modes enriched with educational elements:

a) One-player story mode presents you with a family of bees. Will you save the hive from the threat of human beings?

b) Exploration mode allows you to freely discover a world inspired by Central Park in New York

c) Split-screen mode can be either used for cooperation or competition. It includes an additional map that makes the game even more fascinating

• A possibility to interact with the surroundings: people, animals, plants, and other insects;

• Lack of violence – it’s a perfect choice for parents seeking a game to safely play with their children;

• Relaxing music composed by Mikołaj Stroiński, who was responsible for the soundtrack of such games as The Witcher 3 and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

See the announcement trailer below:

Bee Simulator is set to launch later this year for PC, with a PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One release to follow.

[Source: DualShockers, Steam]