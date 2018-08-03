Fortnite Streams Have Been Viewed for Over 600 Million Hours in 2018

Recently, StreamElements reported that Fortnite has been viewed for over 600 million hours in 2018. It’s a huge number and can be difficult to wrap our heads around, so let’s look put this in perspective.

That means as a whole, people have spent the equivalent of over 68,493 years watching Fornite in 2018 alone. We’ve collectively and passively witnessed over 6,849 decades of this battle royale game. That’s over 684 centuries worth of drops, builds, shots, bombs, emotes, stealth strategies, and the occasional victory.

While this obviously speaks to Fortnite‘s massive success, it also shows us how video game genres are shifting, in terms of popularity. At the start of 2018, MOBAs were receiving more views than battle royale games, but the numbers on this young genre just kept climbing. Now things have completely shifted over:

Some stand by the claim that Fortnite is just a trend, but based on the colossal amount of success it’s found, I feel it’s here to stay. It has grossed an incredible amount of money, has a foot in eSports, gets updates constantly, and will be getting collectibles from Funko to McFarlane Toys. I imagine the hype will die down, but my guess is that it will remain one of the biggest video games ever, alongside the ranks of games like Minecraft and League of Legends. What do you make of these high views?

Fortnite is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and obile devices.

[Source: Gamasutra]