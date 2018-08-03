Things Heat up in the H1Z1: Battle Royale PS4 Launch Trailer

Daybreak Games has released a brand new trailer for H1Z1: Battle Royale on PlayStation 4. This video gives people another look ahead at the game, ahead of its official launch on August 7, 2018. The game is about to leave the open beta phase and has also received an update recently.

Check out the trailer here:

People sure do love battle royale games, and they’re quite keen on H1Z1. It was reported in June 2018 that the H1Z1 player count surpassed 10 million on the PlayStation 4. That’s not all, as the game was also referred to as one of the biggest PS4 games.

According to Daybreak Games, H1Z1’s official launch is going to offer a variety of brand new features and in-game content, including the following:

Battle Pass Season 1: Players can now unlock new additional content across 3 distinct reward lines (free, premium, and PS Plus)

Two New Weapons: The explosive RPG and deadly SOCOM Sniper Rifle add new tactical layers to H1Z1's fast-paced gameplay

New Vehicle: The ARV fits an entire fives squad, with a pop-out hatch for your team's best marksman

Two New Launch Bundles: Gear up with the Hardline Deluxe Bundle or Viper Starter Bundle for max character customization

Additional Performance Optimizations and more: Weapons, movement, airdrops, and loot distribution have all been tuned and improved

H1Z1: Battle Royale will officially launch on the PlayStation 4 on August 7, 2018.

With more games hopping on the battle royale bandwagon, we have a question for you. Which one will you play? Does H1Z1: Battle Royale tickle your fancy? If so, feel free to comment below.