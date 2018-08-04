Mystery Adventure Tokyo Dark: Remembrance Coming to PS4 and Switch

Developers Cherrymochi and Mebius, and publisher Unties Games have announced that their mystery adventure, Tokyo Dark: Remembrance, is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this winter. It’ll be a Director’s Cut version of the game, which first released on Steam last September, and will feature all-new story chapters.

An official overview is as follows:

Detective Ito’s partner is missing, but what starts as a straightforward case soon spirals into a twisted nightmare that causes Ito to confront her past and question her own sanity. Tokyo Dark places the narrative in your hands. Your decisions and actions change Detective Ito’s state of mind, opening doors to different possibilities as you attempt to find your partner and understand the dark and horrifying world around you. Will the past come back to haunt you, or will you stand by your decisions? KEY FEATURES The S.P.I.N (Sanity, Professionalism, Investigation, Neurosis) system keeps track of every decision you make, changing how other characters react and the actions available to you.

A deliciously dark delve into the world beneath Tokyo, that will leave you questioning each and every decision.

A branching narrative that delivers 11 exciting endings.

A NewGame+ mode that positions you at the fork of each of Tokyo Dark’s 11 endings.

Beautifully animated sequences produced by Graphinica – a world class anime studio.

The exploration, discovery and puzzle solving found in Point and Click Adventures married with narrative depth and intrigue of visual novels.

Original soundtrack by Reign of Fury front man Matt ‘Bison’ Steed.

Localization by Japanese novelist Ureshino Kimi.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Famitsu]