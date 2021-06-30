Developer Twisted II Studio has announced a publishing deal with Feardemic for its “new kind of” first-person psychological horror adventure, Dark Fracture. The deal will result in a simultaneous digital and physical release on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

Prior to the announcement, Twisted II Studio released a short demo of the game on Steam, where it was downloaded over 230,000 times and earned a “very positive” rating.

Dark Fracture is set in a gnarly “body farm” – a research facility dedicated to studying decomposed bodies. Players step into the shoes of a worker named Edward, a “lonely individual tormented by a tragic past,” who relies on his medicine to get him through the day. Little does Edward know that something sinister is brewing at his workplace.

Features include:

An Obscure Tale: Unravel the mysteries surrounding the body farm while trying to survive the inexplicable events happening around you. Trust nothing and no one.

Complex Characters: Dig deeper into Edward’s psyche and meet other employees whose intentions are anything but clear – are they friend or foe?

Otherworldly Exploration: Experience visions of a terrifying parallel dimension. But does that world exist, or is it all in Edward’s mind?

Decision Making: The decisions you make in the game will impact Edward’s fate. Will you save or condemn him? Make your choices wisely.

Sanity Meter: Your sanity is the key to survival. Disturbing events will hinder your progress throughout the game, sapping away your resolve. Do all you can to tighten the grip on your fleeting sanity.

Procedurally Generated Paranormal Events: On top of being varied by your sanity meter, encounters and visions do not always happen at a set moment. Expect the unexpected during each playthrough.

Survival Horror Gameplay Elements: Search key items to help your progress through the adventure, and carefully manage resources to survive. And don’t stay in the dark!

Physics-based Puzzles: Interact with physical objects and carry or manipulate them to solve problems.

Dual Wielding: By wielding two items at once, you can strategize the complementary usage of your tools and overcome any obstacle – or die trying.

Artistic Inspiration: The rich and immersive environments of the game take inspiration from the surrealist paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński as well as the flesh-like creations of H.R. Giger.

You can download the free demo on PC.