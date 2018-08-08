Metro Exodus Will Be Playable at gamescom and PAX West

Deep Silver and 4A Games have shot out a press release today, announcing that the upcoming Metro Exodus will be starting a “world tour” of playable demo events. The tour starts in Cologne, Germany, at the ever-popular gamescom event. This will be the game’s playable debut, and it will be on display at both the Xbox and Deep Silver booths from August 22 – 25.

After gamescom, Metro Exodus will travel to Seattle, where North American fans will be able to get their hands on the game during PAX West, which runs from August 31 to September 3. It will be at the Corsait and Microsoft booths. The next stop is in the UK at EGX, which runs in Birmingham from September 20 – 23. Igromir and Paris Games Week are part of the plan too, as well as further, unnamed events.

Here’s the official description and key features for Metro Exodus:

The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the Earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. As Artyom, players must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East. Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer, autumn, and the depths of nuclear winter. Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet. · Embark on an Incredible Journey – Board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East · Experience Sandbox Survival – A gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels. · A Beautiful, Hostile World – Discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather. · Deadly Combat and Stealth – Scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat. · Choices Determine your Comrades’ Fate – Not all companions will survive the journey; decisions have consequences in this gripping storyline which offers massive re-playability. · The Ultimate in Atmosphere and Immersion – A flickering candle in the darkness; a ragged gasp as your gasmask frosts over; the howl of a mutant on the night wind – Metro will immerse and terrify you like no other game.

Metro Exodus is planned for a February 22, 2019 release, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.