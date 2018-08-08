Override: Mech City Brawl Gives Us a Closed Beta

3D mech fighting makes it way to the PlayStation 4 when Override: Mech City Brawl releases December 4, 2018. These epic battles are already getting started with a closed beta happening August 10-12, 2018. Go toe-to-toe with giant robot opponents in cities based off real-world locations.

Here’s an Override: Mech City Brawl trailer detailing what players will get from the closed beta:

As stated in the video:

The content in the beta will be limited but you’ll still be able to play all 12 mechs, experience local and online brawling, and the different maps.

Players can engage in two-to-four player matches in Override: Mech City Brawl. The solo campaign and co-op modes will be off limits for now as well as any skins, accessories, or additional match types. The team is using this beta as a way to get feedback so they can make tweaks to the combat and re-balance the characters as necessary.

Here’s what the Override: Mech City Brawl will have to offer, according to the official press release:

Explosive Battles. Take control of a gigantic mech and lay waste to entire cities as you fight other massive opponents.

Take control of a gigantic mech and lay waste to entire cities as you fight other massive opponents. Supercharged Mechs. Pilot 12 outrageous mechs of epic, skyscraper-sized proportions, each with diverse fighting styles and unique skills.

Pilot 12 outrageous mechs of epic, skyscraper-sized proportions, each with diverse fighting styles and unique skills. Real-World Locations. Destroy 3D arenas modeled after actual cities and countries, including Tokyo, Egypt, San Francisco, and Mexico.

Destroy 3D arenas modeled after actual cities and countries, including Tokyo, Egypt, San Francisco, and Mexico. Multiple Game Modes. Challenge other players in local and online Versus & Co-Op modes and experience Override’s story in a single-player campaign.

Challenge other players in local and online Versus & Co-Op modes and experience Override’s story in a single-player campaign. Party Co-op . Gather 2 to 4 friends to engage in party co-op where each player is responsible for one part of a towering mech!

. Gather 2 to 4 friends to engage in party co-op where each player is responsible for one part of a towering mech! The Garage. Customize your mechs in the Garage, changing their accessories and skins to create your own unique style.

If you’re interested in taking Override: Mech City Brawl for a spin, you can sign up for the beta on their official website in preparation for the game’s release December 4, 2018 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC