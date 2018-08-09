Ben Schwartz Is Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie

The fabled Sonic the Hedgehog movie is finally coming together. After previously casting its Dr. Robotnik, the titular hedgehog finally has a voice. Ben Schwartz been picked to voice Sonic, the speedy blue hedgehog. Though this is a live-action movie, Sonic will be a CGI character.

The Sonic the Hedgehog cast so far includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey. Carrey will be playing Sonic’s foe, Dr. Robotnik (or Doctor Eggman, depending on your generation). There’s no word on casting for other Sonic supporting characters, such as Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose.

The road to a Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been a long one. After originally being in the hands Sony, Paramount Pictures picked up the rights in 2017. Neal H. Fowler and Deadpool director Tim Miller will be directing the project. Jeff Fowler, the Oscar-nominated director of the 2009 animated short Gopher Broke, is directing.

Schwartz is no stranger to voice acting. He currently voices Dewey Duck in the latest adaptation of DuckTales. He is also set to voice Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will feature a different set of turtles than those featured in the upcoming kart racing game.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be released on November 15, 2019. Sonic’s most recent video game appearance was Sonic Mania Plus, which we liked quite a bit.

[Source: Variety]