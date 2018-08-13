Twin Mirror Will Clue Us Into The Action With Upcoming Gameplay Reveal

From Dontnod, the studio that brought us the story driven franchise Life is Strange and, most recently, action-RPG Vampyr comes Twin Mirror. This decision-driven adventure game is getting a gameplay trailer on August 21, 2018.

In Twin Mirror, you play as Sam, a recently dumped man who has returned to his hometown of Basswood, West Virginia for his friend’s funeral. As if circumstances weren’t bad enough, he wakes up one day while there with no idea what happened last night, only to discover his own shirt covered in blood. It’s your job to uncover find out what happened.

Below is the initial trailer:

Information regarding Twin Mirror is slowly coming together. It wasn’t long ago that we received further insight into the game via Production Vlog #0. In that video, Oskar Guilbert, CEO of Dontnod Entertainment, gave us a behind-the-scenes look at Twin Mirror. He made a point to mention that this game will be darker and more mature than other titles they’ve produced.

As choices in Twin Mirror are made, the game itself becomes a “mirror of the player’s personality.” Guilbert also mentioned, at the time, that he couldn’t reveal the gameplay details, but promised they’ll be “unique” to the narrative.

What interesting mechanic do you think Dontnod will introduce, based on what we know so far? Speculate in the comments and stay tuned for more when the gamplay trailer releases August 21, 2018.

Twin Mirror will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.