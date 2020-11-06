Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment‘s busy 2020 won’t be slowing down anytime soon. This summer, the French studio released Tell Me Why on PC via Steam and Xbox One. In early December, another new release, Twin Mirror, will roll out for the PlayStation 4, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. And yet, Dontnod plans to keep busy even after shipping its forthcoming adventure title, since it has a whopping six games in development at present.

Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert spoke on the studio’s current workload during a recent interview with VentureBeat. “Our studio is growing, with six games in production now,” he told the publication. “Our recent releases have been very successful in terms of press reception and player reception. I’m very proud.”

This is especially interesting given the company’s recent expansion. Earlier this year, Dontnod opened a new studio in Montréal, helmed by Executive Producer Luc Baghadoust and Creative Director Michel Koch. The crew, which includes some Life is Strange developers, has its hands full with a brand-new IP. As of now, neither this particular project nor any of Dontnod’s other works-in-progress have been publicly shown off.

Guilbert did, however, tease that fans may be surprised by what Dontnod has in store. According to VentureBeat, the CEO hinted at further exploring action-RPGs. (Dontnod previously developed the action-RPG, Vampyr.) Apparently, the team also boasts an interest in interactive fiction, which often sees players control characters and other aspects of the world via text commands. “We don’t want to stick to the same thing every time,” Guilbert explained. “We innovate. We are reinventing ourselves in terms of quality, mechanics, and technology. Finding new ways of telling stories is really important.”

Dontnod’s next narrative-centric adventure, Twin Mirror, launches in a few short weeks on December 1st for the PS4, Epic Games Store, and Xbox One.

[Source: VentureBeat]