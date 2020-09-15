Dontnod Entertainment’s long in development Twin Mirror finally has a concrete release date. The studio’s latest mystery will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One later this year on December 1st. At the time of writing, there’s no word on whether next-gen versions of Twin Mirror are in the works. However, Dontnod has confirmed that more information on this front will be shared as soon as possible.

The developer announced Twin Mirror’s release details in the following trailer, which showcases more of the mystery that rests at the game’s core.

Think back. Observe. Reveal.

Enter Sam’s Mind Palace and make your way to discover the secrets of Basswood on December 1, 2020 in Twin Mirror on PS4, Xbox One & PC (Epic Games Store).https://t.co/7RanJpk6fT pic.twitter.com/R8dXoP8uab — Twin Mirror (@TwinMirrorGame) September 15, 2020

A psychological thriller, Twin Mirror follows ex-investigative journalist Sam Higgs as he returns home to Basswood, West Virginia to attend a friend’s funeral. Saying farewell to a lifelong friend isn’t the only challenge that awaits him, though. Sam will also have to confront his past, which won’t bode well for the secrets that Basswood keeps. With investigative skills at his disposal, Sam’s bound to expose whatever darkness lies just out of reach.

Though Dontnod originally planned to launch Twin Mirror episodically, this is no longer the case. The game will now release as one full package. A number of other changes have occurred in the years since Twin Mirror’s announcement, too. For example, Dontnod obtained the title’s IP rights. As a result, the company will at least publish the PC version. This past May saw Dontnod unveil a new studio based in Montréal that’s set to begin work on a new project. Whether the new game is an original IP or a sequel to an existing property currently remains under wraps.

Twin Mirror launches for the PlayStation 4, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One later this year on December 1st.

