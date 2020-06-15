Over the weekend during the PC Gaming Show, Dontnod Entertainment showcased a brand-new look at Twin Mirror. This particular project had been quiet for quite some time. Now it’s back with a teaser trailer, 2020 launch window, and news that it is no longer an episodic release as originally planned, according to Wccftech.

Check out Twin Mirror’s new teaser trailer in the video linked below:

Dontnod and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Twin Mirror back in 2018, complete with plans for a 2019 launch. Obviously, such intentions were set aside. Last summer saw the studio delay its psychological thriller to 2020 amid a few business-centric changes. Most notably, the Life is Strange studio obtained Twin Mirror’s IP rights. Now the company is acting as publisher for the first time, publishing the title’s PC release. Wccftech notes that it seems Bandai Namco remains the publisher of Twin Mirror’s console version.

Former investigative journalist Sam Higgs serves as the lead character of Twin Mirror. In it, he returns home to Basswood, West Virginia to say farewell to a lifelong friend. His return also forces him to confront his past, as well as that of Basswood. Tucked away are a series of dark secrets, which he must navigate while also trying to reconnect with friends and family.

Higgs’ unique investigative skills may help unravel whatever mystery lies ahead, but this proves trying as he can neither trust those around him nor himself. Naturally, this is where the player comes in. Each decision will prove integral to Higgs’ investigation. And, apparently, there will exist no right or wrong answers. As such, every player should expect to navigate their way through a genuinely unique experience.

Twin Mirror launches sometime this year on the PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. A specific launch date presently remains under wraps.

[Source: Wccftech]