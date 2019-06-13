Life is Strange developer Dontnod has kept quiet about the psychological thriller Twin Mirror for the last several months. It seems the silence may persist for a little while longer. The studio recently revealed via press release that the episodic adventure is being delayed to an unspecified date in 2020. A few other bits of news surfaced through the press release, as well. For instance, while Bandai Namco will still publish Twin Mirror, Dontnod has acquired the title’s property rights and will serve as co-producer.

The reason for the delay seems simple enough. Dontnod needs additional time to “optimize the gaming experience and capitalize on Twin Mirror’s success potential.” If this sounds like more of a business move and less of a creative one, perhaps that’s the point. Apparently, co-producer Shibuya Productions is helping boost the extended development time. But this isn’t the only company giving Dontnod a boost.

Epic Games has also gotten involved, meaning Twin Mirror’s launch on PC will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a 12-month period. As noted in the aforementioned press release, “this entire transaction will enhance value creation potential for shareholders.” Moreover, this puts Dontnod in a financially advantageous position with regards to revenue.

Dontnod’s Chairman and CEO, Oskar Guilbert, further explained the studio’s partnership with Epic Games and Shibuya Productions with the following statement:

In line with our development strategy and thanks to our partnership with Epic Games, DONTNOD now majority holds an additional key asset. We are delighted to partner with Epic Games and present Twin Mirror to the vast gamer community on its Epic Games store. The conditions of this partnership along with the support of Shibuya Productions reinforce the game’s potential. This strategic operation demonstrates our ability to leverage new market trends in our favor. The video game industry is currently undergoing major transformation and now offers a major competitive advantage to content creators such as DONTNOD.

In Twin Mirror, players will step into the shoes of investigative reporter Sam Higgins as he returns to his hometown. As is common in Dontnod games, things are not always as they seem. Sam will be roped into a murder mystery, psychological terrors, and who knows what else?

[Source: Actusnews]