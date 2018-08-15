PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Cast Spells in Virtual Reality When The Wizards Comes to PlayStation VR

August 15, 2018Written by Lucas White

the wizards psvr

Earlier this year, The Wizards launched on the PC for various VR headsets. It’s a first-person action-adventure game in a fantasy setting, where the player launches fireballs and other spells from their virtual reality-rendered hands. Now, just ahead of gamescom 2018, developer Carbon Studio has announced that The Wizards is headed to PlayStation VR.

Take a look at The Wizards‘ original launch trailer right here:

The press release announcing the PSVR version of The Wizards doesn’t contain a release date, but it does confirm that the PSVR build will be on display at gamescom 2018. If you’re going to be there and want to check it out, head to the booth at the Polish Pavilion, Hall 4.1, Stand D050, from August 22 – 23, 2018.

Here are the key features for The Wizards:

  • Action-adventure VR spellcaster set in a rich fantasy world

  • Campaign featuring time travel, heroic battles and dragons

  • Intuitive system of casting spells with hand gestures

  • Six element-based spells to learn and upgrade

  • High replayability thanks to game-modifying Fate Cards

  • Arena mode with challenging battles on the arenas

  • Free movement and/or teleportation-based exploration

Originally released on March 8, 2018, The Wizards appears to have been met with both critical and community-driven praise, with many award nominations and positive reviews from writers and users.

Tags: , ,
New Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Trailer Filled With Blood and Bodies
Here’s When Every The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode Will Arrive
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.