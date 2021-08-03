PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 3, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

YOU ARE BEING FOLLOWED Free

PS4 & PS5 Games

Apple Slash PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Blaster Master Zero 3 $14.99

Blightbound $19.99

Bowling (Story Three) (Jane Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Castle Of Pixel Skulls $4.99

Castle Of Pixel Skulls PS5 $4.99

Cuccchi $7.99

Dream House Days DX $13.99

Eldest Souls PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Get Packed: Fully Loaded $19.99

HORROR TALES: The Wine PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Hunter’s Arena: Legends PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Ion Driver $4.99

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition $39.99

OMNO $18.99

Paint the Town Red PS4 & PS5 $19.99

RACING BROS PS5 $6.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition $49.99

SkyDrift Infinity $14.99

Sushi Break Mega Game Bundle $19.99

The Forgotten City PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Trigger Witch $14.99

Unicorn Break $6.99

