Meet Life Is Strange 2’s Sean and Daniel Diaz

Following a cryptic teaser, Dontnod Entertainment has released the full Life is Strange 2 trailer. While it gives more context to what took place in the teaser, it also brings up a whole lot more questions. But most importantly, we now know the stars are a pair of brothers.

Life is Strange 2 follows Sean and Daniel Diaz. Originally from Seattle, they are forced to go on the run after a violent incident with a police officer. What exactly went down is unclear, except it’s obvious one of these brothers has powers. Which is par for the course in the Life is Strange universe.

Take a look at the Life is Strange 2 gamescom 2018 trailer below:

Some may be surprised to find that Max, the protagonist of the first Life is Strange, is nowhere to be found. Dontnod Entertainment, the developer, has been clear that second season will feature a brand-new storyline and cast.

Another question is how The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit factors in. The free game is set in the same universe and ties into Life is Strange 2 in some way. No spoilers here, but for those who have played through the game, the Diaz brothers may look familiar.

The first episode of Life is Strange 2 launches on September 27, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.