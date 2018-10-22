Live Collegiate Rocket League National Championship Revealed

Rocket League is getting a little more competitive. Psyonix has announced the first-ever live Collegiate Rocket League National Championship. Four of the greatest Rocket League teams from all over North America will face off in Arlington, Texas on December 8, 2018. The championship will have a $25,000 USD prize pool, which will be used towards scholarships.

The teams that will take part in the championship will be determined via the CRL Conference Play, which is in its last three weeks. The competition can be watched on the Rocket League Twitch channel. The matches take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 4 PM PDT.

Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to play Rocket League for themselves, though sadly without a monetary prize. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, and Psyonix promises more information will be announced in the near future.

Plenty of Rocket League news has been announced recently. A brand-new Hot Wheels set allows you to bring car soccer to your living room, and that’s just the start of the Hot Wheels mania. In addition, Rocket League’s long-awaited RocketID feature has been delayed once again. However, the most recent delay is an attempt to prepare for the potential of Rocket League cross-play in 2019.