Fallout 76 Will Bring Back The Enclave Government Faction

Originally appearing in Fallout 2, The Enclave will be making a return to the franchise in Fallout 76, as confirmed via the official Fallout Twitter account. This group of government antagonists will bring some familiarity to this scary and exciting departure from the series.

Just before the bombs fell, US leadership re-located to a remote Oil Rig off the coast of San Francisco. The Enclave’s mission – to re-establish governmental control of America from key locations, like a secret bunker hidden somewhere deep in Appalachia… #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/ISnqcVwheE — Fallout (@Fallout) October 21, 2018

With Fallout 76 being an online game, devoid of human NPCs, it’s unclear how The Enclave faction will play a role in the action. Since every character is an actual person, perhaps players will get the option to play as members of The Enclave and other factions. It might be a fun way to cause some chaos without causing too much trouble for yourself.

We’ll find out for sure when Fallout 76 releases on November 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And, for those who preordered the game, a beta test will go live on the PS4 on October 30, 2018.

Let us know in the comments below how you want to see The Enclave and other factions integrated into Fallout 76.