Gun Club VR Will Give PlayStation VR Another FPS

The Binary Mill, which recently announced its Rush VR wingsuit-flying game for the PlayStation VR platform, is bringing over another one of its PC titles. This time, the company has announced Gun Club VR, a game that combines weapon simulation with firing ranges that go from the mundane to the outrageous.

Here are a list of features for Gun Club VR, via a press release from The Binary Mill:

Striking realism: Highly detailed and fully interactive weapon models. Developed on real-world ballistics, players can handle, load, cock and fire weapons. Flick off the safety, select burst or full auto, extend the stock or rack the slide to clear a round, Gun Club VR provides the total gun range experience.

Upgrade and customize: Players can unlock hundreds of attachments and upgrades for weapons. The picatinny rail system allows for limitless customization. Stocks and scopes, extended mags and laser sights so that that weapons can be customized to fit any scenario.

Interactive ranges: Gun Club VR includes a multitude of different range scenarios, from hostage rescue to the dreaded zombie apocalypse. For true shooting purists, there is the classic target range. No time limits, no scores, just the player and weapon.

Huge weapon variety: Pistols, SMGs, shotguns, assault rifles, grenade launchers; dozens of the most iconic weapons in the world, all intricately modeled with complete interactivity.

Think you might pick this FPS up?