Call of Cthulhu Strikes Fear Into Our Hearts With Its Launch Trailer

Call of Cthulhu, a new game published by Focus Home Interactive and developed by Cyanide Studios, is here to tell one frightening Lovecraftian tale. Last time, we got a close look at the game’s setting with the “Preview to Madness” trailer. Now, we’re getting a peek at the game with this eerily narrated view game’s story and world in the official launch trailer.

Check it out below.

The Call of Cthulhu trailer opens with Sarah Hawkins stressfully running through the forest, while an ominous chant pulsates in the background. As the chanting becomes muffled, she observes that “there is no difference betwixt those born of real things and those born of inward dreamings.”

In another portion, Sarah is painting when she sees everything around her morph into a dark, twisted world, as if it were some sort of creature shedding its first skin. Then, we’re visually overwhelmed by increasingly fast cuts to horrific images. Finally, we see her dead body laying in the woods, seemingly concluding her part of the story. But as she said, “What has risen may sink, and what has sunk may rise.” At the end, we learn Edward Pierce is tasted with finding out the truth about Sarah Hawkins’ death.

See if you can uncover the truth when this pen-and-paper RPG turned video game releases physically and digitally on October 30, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.