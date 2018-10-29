Release of the Week for 10/29/18-11/4/18: Call of Cthulhu

Most likely, everyone who bought Red Dead Redemption 2 on Friday is still playing that and will be for some time. But since it is close to Halloween, you might want to stop playing for a little bit to get your scare on. Might we suggest Call of Cthulhu?

The video game will be an adaptation of the pen-and-paper RPG, instead of H.P. Lovecraft’s famous short story of the same name. The tabletop game takes place in the world that Lovecraft created in 1928, where the players are investigators trying to solve a murder mystery. During their investigation, it’s possible for them to gain arcane powers, “suffer sanity-shattering experiences,” get injured, or even get eaten by a monster (no, it’s not a Grue).

In Cyanide’s Call of Cthulhu game, players will also play as a detective investigating a strange murder:

In Call of Cthulhu, players will control Edward Pierce, a former veteran and private investigator in 1920s Boston. Pierce will be investigating the tragic and mysterious death of Sarah Hawkins and her family in Darkwater Island. …From the sinister docks, to the manor of the deceased family, Call of Cthulhu offers a dark and oppressive ambiance that shall pay tribute to Lovecraft’s work and universe. Indeed, this banal investigation might lead you to more sinister forces and darker secrets buried deep within Darkwater Island.

It won’t take long for the Great Dreamer’s influence to take a toll on Pierce during his investigation, and he will dip in and out of his own sanity as he questions whether what he sees is real. The fact he’s an alcoholic suffering from PTSD after the Great War doesn’t help matters.

Pierce is used to trusting his instincts, but with whale mutilations and disappearing bodies, this is only the beginning as reality becomes skewed. As your investigation leads you closer to the sphere of influence of the Great Dreamer, you will start to doubt everything you see. You will have to find balance between your own sanity, and your determination in finding out what lurks in the shadows – as they say that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth. On a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island, the player will soon uncover a more disturbing truth as the Great Dreamer, Cthulhu, prepares its awakening…

Throughout Pierce’s investigation, he will have choices to make, especially in regards to his sanity. The game promises multiple endings, encouraging multiple playthroughs to see all the terrifying ways Pierce’s story can end.

Call of Cthulhu will release for the PlayStation 4 on October 30, 2018 for $59.99. PlayStation Plus members can preorder it at 10% off until October 29, 2018 at 11 pm in your region. Also, don’t forget to check out the other games making their debut between October 29 and November 4, 2018!