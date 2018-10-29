PlayStation New Releases This Week: October 30, 2018 – OMG, That Dad Bod!

Daddy’s home. That’s all you need to know about the PS4 new releases for the final week of October 2018. It’s time for all those hot dads out there to have their day in the sun, as Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut will be releasing this week, along with Call of Cthulhu, The Quiet Man, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!. The PlayStation VR will get two releases. As for the PlayStation Vita, it will be nabbing three, including Death Mark, which is also available for the PS4.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

New PlayStation 4 Releases

New PlayStation Vita Releases

Chronus Arc (Retail – Cross Buy)

Death Mark (Digital) – Out October 31, 2018

Revenge of the Bird King (Digital) – Out November 2, 2018

New PlayStation VR Releases

Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona (Digital) – Out November 2, 2018

Paper Dolls (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for October PS4 game release dates 2018 and November PS4 game release dates 2018, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.