Mark Your Calendars for the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A on PS4 (and all Platforms)

Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 fans, we’ve had to wait to get our hands on the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. (It was first made available to Xbox One players.) But the wait is almost over, as starting on October 30, 2018 the B.E.T.A will be open to everyone.

Below is the tentative schedule for the rest of the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A, according to the official Bethesda Game Studios Twitter account. Remember, the B.E.T.A is only available to those who’ve preordered Fallout 76.

As the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. becomes available for everyone on Oct. 30, we wanted to look ahead to next week’s anticipated sessions. Times are subject to change with issues that may arise, but we’re hopeful this schedule will stay. Thank you for all your support! pic.twitter.com/9fRb5Vx5m7 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 26, 2018

Moreover, sessions are becoming longer. Up until this point, you could only get two to four hours of gameplay in at a time. As with any beta session, you’re likely to encounter bugs during your playthrough. Bethesda is well of aware of this and has even referred to the B.E.T.A as a “starting line where all new work begins.”

With the game set to release November 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC hopefully that starting line is more of a 100-meter dash than a marathon.