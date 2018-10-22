Bethesda: Fallout 76 is Hitting the ‘Starting Line’ With the B.E.T.A.

Earlier today, Bethesda released a statement to the Fallout fanbase, which contained a combination of things, but is largely a letter of thanks to the fans ahead of the “B.E.T.A.” launch of Fallout 76. As the greater public’s first foray into the world of Fallout 76 approaches (first on Xbox One, but well, you can’t win ’em all), Bethesda’s note has some interesting things to say about how the team there views the launch period for this game.

A Note to Our Fans https://t.co/STRzjzv7gt pic.twitter.com/3wlGpnLKKp — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 22, 2018

A lot of what has been passed around since this letter was posted has been a line about the, perhaps inevitable, technical issues that players will face when playing Fallout 76. The note acknowledges the elephant in the room perhaps, noting that, “we all know” there will be some bugs, glitches, and “spectacular issues” that probably wouldn’t have been picked up no matter how much testing happened before hand.

But what also stands out is that, despite Fallout 76 being a multiple year work in progress, Bethesda is up front here about the launch date, even after the B.E.T.A., not being the “finished” state of the game. Instead, the note states that, “with 76, we feel we have not finished, but reached a starting line where all new work begins.”

Of course, the note ends with a thank you to the fans for all the support. Essentially, the letter is letting us know that there is much work to be done still, but that Fallout 76 isn’t a game that just gets wrapped up and shipped out.

[Source: Bethesda]