Here’s How You Can Play Battlefield 5 Early

Battlefield 5 releases on November 20, 2018 thanks to a respectable delay, but that date doesn’t have to apply for PlayStation 4 users. If you’d like the chance to play the game on November 15, five days before the game’s official release, you’ll need to pre-order the Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition. In addition to early access, you’ll also receive:

Five Sets of Paratrooper Outfits plus a sixth Set with your pre-order

The chance to take on Special Assignments and Starter Assignments to test your skills and earn rewards

20 weekly Airlifts with vital supplies and customization items

The Firestorm Ranger Set: Usable across multiple modes, you’ll get to wear this custom look, inspired by Battlefield 5′s battle royale mode, Firestorm

Immediate access to five Battlefield 1 Weapons: Unlock some of the Great War’s most modern weapons for use in Battlefield 1, as you bridge the interwar period on the road to Battlefield 5.

Next week we should also see more information being dropped about Battlefield 5’s Firestorm mode, which pits 16 squads of four against one another in a fight to the death in what is sure to be an adrenaline-fueled response to other battle royale games.

Are any of you planning on playing this early, or is your patience just that saintly? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: EA]