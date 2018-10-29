Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Gets an Explosive Update

Developer THQ Nordic has just released a mammoth update for Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered, the contents of which include new features and multiple bug fixes. Among those changes, players can now reset the destruction in a zone and buy some multiplayer items for use in the single-player portion of the game.

You can read the full list of changes below:

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Update Patch Notes

Features/Changes:

Overall improvements to matchmaking and multiplayer.

After completing the game once, players can now activate the “reset destruction” feature from the “load game” screen. This remains active for the duration of the session and repairs destroyed buildings and other objects within a certain distance from the player after entering a zone.

After completing the game once, you can now buy multiplayer hammers at the single player upgrade table.

After completing the game once, you can now buy multiplayer backpacks at the single player upgrade table.

Unlocked cheats are now saved in the profile data and carried into new games, allowing you to use them from the very beginning.

Added support for shoulder switching (activated via pressing left on the D-Pad).

Added a new “Hardcore” playlist – a playlist that was available in the original console versions of the game for a short time where it was called “MLG Playlist”.

Added a timeout when waiting for players to get ready at the start of a multiplayer match.

Lowered the requirements for multiplayer unlocks and multiplayer hidden challenges to make them more realistically achievable with the reduced multiplayer activity of the remaster.

Heal backpack slightly tweaked.

Increased party size limit for some playlists.

Salvage now has a brighter color, making it easier to spot.

Parties should get split into different teams less often.

Bagman and Anarchy modes now have a minimum player requirement of 2 instead of 3.

Game now attempts to determine the best host at the start of a multiplayer match, potentially leading to less latency in multiplayer.

Slightly tweaked Ashes to Ashes mission in an attempt to prevent random mission failures

Increased time until NPCs start stealing the player’s car

Increased size of a few icons on the mini-map.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a few potential crashes.

Fix: Under certain conditions, players were able to kick other players in matchmaking.

Fix: Spacing in kill messages was adjusted.

Fix: Exiting a multiplayer match now properly counts as a loss.

Fix: Player skill matchup function wasn’t implemented correctly.

Fix: Hot-fixed hostages jumping out of cars.

Fix: Tremor backpack ignores the “camera shake” setting and always makes the affected player shake.

Fix: Gauss Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Nano Rifle, Reconstructor and Super Gauss Rifle ignore the “camera shake” option as their recoil behavior depends on it, potentially giving players in multiplayer an unfair advantage without it.

Fixed a couple of ranking bugs.

Fix: Aiming auto-correct after recoil works again.

Fix: Some random ore mining spots in the world disappeared for some players – those should now be fixed upon loading the game.

Fix: Reconstructor doesn’t reappear in upgrade table anymore after already being purchased.

Fixed texture of Impaler in Demon of the Badlands.

Fixed in-game trophy UI – now correctly displays trophies as “completed”.

Fixed custom game settings immediately resetting after a match.

Fixed some localization bugs.

THQ Nordic also stressed that, should any unlock-related content be missing after the update, it might be necessary to load up a saved game, save the game once more and then restart.

The continued support going into the remaster is delightful to see. If you haven’t yet braved the canyons of Mars in Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered, you should definitely check out our review to see if it’s for you. If not, it might be worth keeping an eye out for Megalith from Disruptive games, a VR title that also has a focus on destructible environments. Does this update compel some of you to go back to Mars to destroy everything in sight? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: THQ Nordic]