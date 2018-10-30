Fan Launches Fallout 76 App With Interactive Map Functionality

With Bethesda running beta tests for Fallout 76 over the next few days, fans are finally getting a closer look at its West Virginia map. One fan is using this time to craft an application that allows Fallout players to interact with the world from mobile devices. Reddit user dbjza designed the unofficial app, and has announced plans to continuously update it with features. The app is free and presently only available on the Google Play Store.

Current features for the Fallout 76 Interactive Map include:

High quality map with zoom/pan features.

Completely offline map and markers. Online required only for download/sync and optional sign-in.

Categorized and Filterable markers.

Up/down voting for markers along with an option to only view markers that are “verified” (I.e. more up than down votes).

Check off and hide locations you’ve completed.

Comment on locations.

Personal (private) notes for locations.

One-tap sign-in with Google.

On the Reddit post, dbjza listed the following features as those they hope to add in the future:

Push messaging notifications for new location markers and/or updates/comments to existing locations (could be spammy though).

Member lookup for creating teams/groups/clans. Not sure how useful it would be but I guess could be used to synchronize locations and content between people?

Local/offline wiki with location & items content. There are great wikis out there already so may just be wasted.

Fallout 76 isn’t the sole big fall release getting a fan-designed interactive map. Recently, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 player launched one for the Blackout map, complete with web browser and mobile functionality.

Fallout 76 hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 14, 2018.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]