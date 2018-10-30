A Fire-Breathing Spyro Drone is Delivering a Video Game to Snoop Dogg

The release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy is right around the corner. The road to this exciting collection’s November 13, 2018 release date has been a bit of a bumpy ride, but it’s finally arriving, day one download and all. Because advertising excess is a time-honored tradition in video games, Activision has shared an upcoming event that doesn’t make any sense, but doesn’t really need to either. A life-sized, fire-breathing Spyro drone will be taking flight across the country, and is making a special stop at Snoop Dogg‘s place on the way.

In a press release, Activision is touting this device as the “first ever” Spyro drone, and it’s pretty tricked out. It breathes fire, it talks, and it’s even rigged up with cameras and a direct connection to various social media channels. Yes, the Spyro drone will be chronicling its journey on Instagram, and I’m sure Snoop will also be involved there. Of course, fans are also encouraged to snap pics if they come across Spyro.

Speaking of Snoop, the Spyro drone will be visiting the man at some point after taking off from New York, and personally delivering him an early copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. We can’t help but wonder if anything surprises that dude anymore.