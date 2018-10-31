Castlevania Season Three is Officially Greenlit

The stars have once again aligned for Castlevania producer Adi Shankar and the rest of the creative team behind the increasingly successful Netflix series. Just released this past Friday on October 26, 2018, the second season literally doubled the scale of its debut. Now, on Halloween of course, Shankar has announced the third season (which has been alluded to being in production in some form already) has been officially greenlit as of today.

The Castlevania series, which is produced by Shankar, written by renowned comics author Warren Ellis, animated by Federator Studios and co-directed by Sam Deats and Ryoichi Uchikoshi, has been a hit with fans, and has brought a ton of attention back to the series. Konami has done the same, with incorporating elements from Castlevania into Super Bomberman R, bringing content into the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and of course launching the Castlevania Requiem collection on the same day as the series’ season two premiere.

Based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, the series follows Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as they work together to save the world from the demonic hordes of Dracula, who is enacting his revenge on humanity after his wife was burned at the stake for witchcraft.

[Source: Adi Shankar]