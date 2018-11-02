Warframe’s Operation: Plague Star Wants You to Pop an Alien Boil

That’s right, the scourge has returned and it’s up to you to pop that weird alien-looking zit in Operation: Plague Star. Both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Warframe players will have until November 13, 2018 to put a stop to the toxins dwelling within the infested boil, which has burrowed its way into the ground within the Plains of Eidolon, the first of two open-world additions to Warframe, the second being Fortuna, which will release on November 20, 2018.

To get started, you’ll need to find Konzu, who’ll have a Plague Star specific Bounty for you to nab. Completing these bounty missions will earn you continued OPERATION STANDING to shop for all the Event Rewards. Konzu is located in Cetus, if you’re new to Warframe.

Enemies will start off in the Medium difficulty range, but of course you can increase the stakes. The more of these bounties you complete, the bigger your chance for higher rewards. NAKAK, the oddities vendor who’s also located in Cetus, will not only have rewards for you to exchange for Syndicate Standing (the game’s currency), but will also sell you items that will allow the difficulty of bounties to become significantly higher. These items are:

Infested Zaw Components

Event Emblem

Infested Zaw Exodia

There are also a few things returning with the event:

Ether Daggers

Snipetron

Fulmination Mod

Sacrifice Mod

Note on Relics in the Plague Star Bounty Drop Table: Chroma Prime Access is currently live, we have swapped the Zephyr Prime Relics that were in rotation during the last run of Plague Star (back in May 2018) for Chroma Prime Relics!



So who’s ready to hack into a giant alien boil, or are you too busy sorting out the Chimera? Let us know in the comments!

