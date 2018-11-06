Déraciné Director Hopes the Game Has a Lasting Impact on Players

Déraciné, the PlayStation VR’s newest exclusive, launched on November 6, 2018, only about five months after its surprise E3 2018 reveal. Reviews for the title have been middling so far. Still, regardless of whether or not a game receives universal praise, the experience itself can leave an indelible mark on those who play it. Déraciné’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, hopes players fondly recall the experience long after the credits roll.

During an interview with PlayStation Blog, Miyazaki was asked which “mindset” fans of his most recent work (Dark Souls, Bloodborne) should approach Déraciné with. He answered,

I would like to start off by saying this game is unlike any I have made before in a myriad of ways. The gameplay, the approach to game design and even the volume of the title are dramatically different. It is also quite strange, and probably difficult to understand. All that being said, if your curiosity is piqued, don’t worry about it and just give it a try.

When it comes to what he hoped players take away from the title, Miyazaki said,

There is a kind of emotion I’d like players to take away from this title, connected to the theme I mentioned earlier. It would be difficult to explain without giving away spoilers. I guess the one thing I can say is that I hope this little title, and the characters that live inside it, will linger on in the memories of those who play through it.

For those unsure of what to expect from Déraciné, watch the recently released launch trailer and check out a brief description of the game below:

Déraciné is an upcoming story adventure game from Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Japan Studio, FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for their collaboration on Bloodborne. Taking the role as an unseen faerie in a secluded boarding school, the player moves around in frozen time, collecting various bits of information that serve to unfold an overarching mystery. The story is a new take on classic adventure games and utilizes PS VR’s technology to take gamers on an entirely unique and personal experience.

Déraciné is available for the PlayStation VR now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]