Watch as Time Stands Still in Déraciné’s Launch Trailer

Déraciné, a joint project between FromSoftware and Japan Studio, will be landing on the PlayStation VR soon. Ahead of its release, a brief launch trailer has arrived, teasing what the experience has to offer.

Check out the Déraciné launch trailer in the video below:

During E3 2018, Déraciné was surprisingly announced after the PlayStation press briefing. Apart from a cryptic trailer, very little was said about the title at the time. In the few months since, FromSoftware and Japan Studio have been more forthcoming. For instance, director Hidetaka Miyazaki explained the inspirations behind this unique experience—his love of storytelling, and his and the team’s desire to develop something “different.”

The trailer’s video description details the following about Déraciné:

Déraciné is an upcoming story adventure game from Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Japan Studio, FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for their collaboration on Bloodborne. Taking the role as an unseen faerie in a secluded boarding school, the player moves around in frozen time, collecting various bits of information that serve to unfold an overarching mystery. The story is a new take on classic adventure games and utilizes PS VR’s technology to take gamers on an entirely unique and personal experience.

Explore the mysterious world of Déraciné when it hits the PlayStation VR on November 6, 2018. FromSoftware fans can venture into yet another one of the company’s creations next year. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be released on March 22, 2019.