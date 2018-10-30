FromSoftware and Japan Studio Explain What Makes Déraciné a Unique VR Experience

FromSoftware’s and Japan Studio’s Déraciné is primed to offer a special kind of gaming experience. Apart from being a PlayStation VR title, it boasts an incredibly impressive creative team with a distinctive vision. But what separates Déraciné from other VR-centric adventures? Is it the boarding school setting or its faerie protagonist, perhaps? Neither. Apparently, Déraciné owes its uniqueness to VR’s overall unusual qualities and director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s first time putting on a VR headset.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Japan Studio Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa explained,

Déraciné got its start as the Japan Studio and FromSoftware team tried to see if we could provide players with an entirely new experience by creating a classic adventure game using the VR technology. When director Hidetaka Miyazaki first experienced VR, he felt an impressive sense of presence – as if VR characters existed while simultaneously feeling absent and disconnected from our world. Déraciné is a game that tries to capture this strange feeling that is unique to VR and create an interesting experience by making this concept the core of its setting and world. The setting, lore and presentation, such as the world where time stands still, as well as the player’s role as the unseen faerie, are devices to emphasize this sensation unique to VR.

Previously, Miyazaki revealed that his love of reading books beyond his understanding at a young age inspired his creative works, including Déraciné. It’ll be interesting to see how these various inspirations inform the experience.

Players can explore the mysterious world of Déraciné when the PlayStation VR exclusive arrives on November 6, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]