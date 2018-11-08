Hear What Aardman Animations Learned Working on 11-11: Memories Retold

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, 11-11: Memories Retold Art Director Bram Ttwheam took some time to discuss the artistic decisions being made with the game. Most interesting, he goes over how studio Aardman Animations,, the one and only studio behind Wallace and Gromit, faced the challenges of going from feature length films to a video game. He even mentioned what he has learned from the game-making experience.

Here’s what Ttwheam had to say about making sure designs remain relevant.

Also, having the added cog in the machine of level designers who kind of seem to be pretty much the gods of the industry to a degree; what they say goes, and quite often you’ll be working on things, trying to make something beautiful and wonderful, and it will be obsolete before you’ve finished because the level has shuffled around so much. So that’s been bit of an eye-opener for me.

Ttwheam also stated that the game’s use of counter-colors to nudge the player’s eye will definitely be something he’ll use in future projects. It’s interesting to see an animation artist who’s been in the business for 20 years learn something from a different medium. Whether 11-11: Memories Retold turns out to be worth people’s time or not, it can’t be denied that its artistic integrity will hold plenty of sway.

Later in the interview, Ttwheam talked about design choices and the sort of feel the studio is going for with 11-11: Memories Retold.

Their stories in this game are quite gentle. It’s a non combatant game, so [I wanted] something that’s a bit more painterly and soft like impressionism, which I know was considerably earlier than the First World War conflict, but these painters were still around and very relevant in the art world. That painterly style seemed to fit more comfortably with the narrative we were doing. Plus it enabled us to experiment with colour, and a more subjective way of telling the story through the choices of brushstrokes.

11-11: Memories Retold will release on November 9, 2018 and will feature an add-on where its proceeds will be donated to charity, one of many charity events spearheaded by different studios.

Who’s ready to jump into the harrowing stories of those that suffered in the First World War? Feelings will most likely be at risk. Let us know in the comments.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]