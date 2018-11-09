Delve into Death end re;Quest’s Virtual World in February

Compile Heart and Idea Factory recently announced that Western audiences should expect to see Death end re;Quest in early 2019. Now the companies have revealed solid dates for the title’s North American and European releases. Death end re;Quest makes its way onto the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 19, 2019. Europe will receive the game a few days later on February 22, 2019.

The good news doesn’t stop there, though. In addition to details concerning the Western releases, a new battle system trailer has launched.

This brief look at Death end re;Quest demonstrates four basics behind the battle system. The four include: Field Bugs, The Triact System, Entering Glitch Mode, and the Knockback System.

Since its first trailer in Summer 2017, plenty of Death end re;Quest has been shown off in screenshots and gameplay trailers. If those weren’t enough to garner interest, the story may do the trick. Video game programmers Arata Mizunashi and Shina Ninomiya developed an MMORPG together, and Shina wound up trapped inside of it. The only way to ensure her return to reality is for her to achieve a “perfect ending.” The problem? Such an ending is nigh on impossible.

You can read more about Death end re;Quest’s story in the overview below: